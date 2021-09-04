Episode #843
News Items
- Poison Frogs
- Let Kids Roam
- Going Electric
- Artificial Neurons
- Neutron Star Mountains
- Largest Structures Likely Don't Exist
Science or Fiction
Item #1
Science
Astronomers report in a new study that superflares from young red dwarf stars are much less dangerous to their planets than previously thought. https://www.washington.edu/news/2021/08/05/superflares-tess/
Item #2
Science
The first time a lithium-ion battery is charged it permanently loses 10-18% of its capacity, but scientists present a new simple technique that prevents 93% of this loss.https://scitechdaily.com/founding-father-of-lithium-ion-batteries-helps-solve-persistent-40-year-problem-with-his-invention/
Item #3
Fiction
A new study involving bacteriophages details a potential new gene editing system more efficient and precise than CRISPR. https://healthsciences.ku.dk/newsfaculty-news/2021/08/bacterial-arch-enemy-paves-the-way-for-new-gene-editing/
Skeptical Quote of the Week.
‘Humanity has the start in its future, and that future is too important to be lost under the burden of juvenile folly and ignorant superstition.’ - Isaac Asimov