Episode #843

News Items

Science or Fiction [ Show Answers ]

Item #1 Science Astronomers report in a new study that superflares from young red dwarf stars are much less dangerous to their planets than previously thought. https://www.washington.edu/news/2021/08/05/superflares-tess/

Item #2 Science The first time a lithium-ion battery is charged it permanently loses 10-18% of its capacity, but scientists present a new simple technique that prevents 93% of this loss.https://scitechdaily.com/founding-father-of-lithium-ion-batteries-helps-solve-persistent-40-year-problem-with-his-invention/

Item #3 Fiction A new study involving bacteriophages details a potential new gene editing system more efficient and precise than CRISPR. https://healthsciences.ku.dk/newsfaculty-news/2021/08/bacterial-arch-enemy-paves-the-way-for-new-gene-editing/

Skeptical Quote of the Week.

‘Humanity has the start in its future, and that future is too important to be lost under the burden of juvenile folly and ignorant superstition.’ - Isaac Asimov