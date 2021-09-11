Episode #844

Item #1 Fiction The US Department of Health and Human Services has officially approved a set of almost 1,000 medical emoji for communication with patients who are deaf, speak a foreign language, or are medically unable to speak. https://jamanetwork.com/journals/jama/fullarticle/2783847

Item #2 Science Scientists describe a new Cambrian species, Titanokorys gainesi, an insect ancestor half a meter long, and closely related to a 2 meter long predator. https://www.sciencealert.com/a-huge-new-species-of-weird-bug-has-been-found-in-the-eerie-burgess-shale