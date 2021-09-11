Episode #844
News Items
Science or Fiction
-
Item #1
Fiction
The US Department of Health and Human Services has officially approved a set of almost 1,000 medical emoji for communication with patients who are deaf, speak a foreign language, or are medically unable to speak. https://jamanetwork.com/journals/jama/fullarticle/2783847
-
Item #2
Science
Scientists describe a new Cambrian species, Titanokorys gainesi, an insect ancestor half a meter long, and closely related to a 2 meter long predator. https://www.sciencealert.com/a-huge-new-species-of-weird-bug-has-been-found-in-the-eerie-burgess-shale
-
Item #3
Science
Scientists have developed a membrane that could potentially be used to efficiently source lithium from the oceans, which contains 5,000 times as much lithium as land. https://www.pnas.org/content/118/37/e2022197118
Skeptical Quote of the Week.
‘Greater understanding of p-hacking among investigators, journals, peer-reviewers, and consumers of scientific literature will promote more responsible research methodologies and analyses.’ David Weinberg, vitreoretinal surgeon, and professor of ophthalmology at the Medical College of Wisconsin, Milwauke