Episode #845

In a new paper physicists argue that an experimental setup to detect dark matter may have detected dark energy instead. https://journals.aps.org/prd/abstract/10.1103/PhysRevD.104.063023

Astronomers have mapped out nearby planet-forming discs and find that they contain large amounts of prebiotic organic molecules. https://www.sciencedaily.com/releases/2021/09/210915111020.htm

Astronomers have finally solved the mystery of the Chinese “Guest star” of 1181, once thought to be a possible supernova, but recent evidence suggests it was more likely to have been an unusually bright comet. https://phys.org/news/2021-09-astronomers-year-old-cosmic-mystery-chinese.html