Episode #846
News Items
Science or Fiction
Item #1
Science
Researchers have developed a method for inducing carbon capture using hydrate crystals that is 3,000 times faster than the best current method. https://pubs.acs.org/doi/10.1021/acssuschemeng.1c03041
Item #2
Science
Researchers have created an optical switch that operates up to 1,000 times faster than the fastest commercial transistors, and possibly uses the theoretical minimum of required energy. https://www.nature.com/articles/s41586-021-03866-9
Item #3
Fiction
https://www.cnet.com/news/winged-microchip-is-smallest-ever-human-made-flying-structure/
Skeptical Quote of the Week.
“The brain is more than an assemblage of autonomous modules, each crucial for a specific mental function. Every one of these functionally specialized areas must interact with dozens or hundreds of others, their total integration creating something like a vastly complicated orchestra with thousands of instruments, an orchestra that conducts itself, with an ever-changing score and repertoire.” – Oliver Sacks