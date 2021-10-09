Episode #848

News Items

Science or Fiction [ Show Answers ]

Item #1 Science If every virus on Earth were laid end to end, they would reach about 100 million lights years. https://www.nature.com/articles/nrmicro2644

Item #2 Science There are 100 million times as many bacteria in the world’s oceans as there are stars in the observable universe.

Item #3 Science The rate of viral infections on Earth is about 1 trillion per second.

Skeptical Quote of the Week.

‘It’s never shameful for even a wise man to keep on learning new things all his life. Be flexible, not rigid. Think of trees caught in a raging winter torrent: Those that bend will survive with all their limbs intact. Those that resist are swept away.’ Said by Haimon in the play ‘Antigone’ by Sophocles