Episode #849

Relax and Enjoy Your Food. https://www.amazon.com/Relax-Enjoy-Your-Food-flapdoodle/dp/1640621199

Item #1 Fiction A new analysis finds that Venus likely had surface liquid water 3.8 billion years ago. https://www.nature.com/articles/s41586-021-03873-w

Item #2 Science Researchers have identified an olfactory receptor that is specific to caramel. https://www.newswise.com/articles/caramel-receptor-identified

Item #3 Science A new study of 5 Russian cosmonauts with long stays aboard the ISS finds that they have increased markers for brain injury and degeneration. https://jamanetwork.com/journals/jamaneurology/article-abstract/2784623

“We’re human beings with the blood of a million savage years on our hands, but we can stop it! We can admit that we’re killers, but we’re not going to kill today. That’s all it takes… knowing that we’re not going to kill today.” - “A Taste of Armageddon” ’I hope I never recover from this. I hope that I can maintain what I feel now. I don’t want to lose it. ‘It’s so, so much larger than me and life,’ he said. ‘It hasn’t got anything to do with a little green planet, a blue orb, it has to do with the enormity and the quickness and the suddenness of life and death.’ – William Shatner