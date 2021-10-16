Episode #849
News Items
- Mass Extinction 30 Million Years Ago
- Strange Radio Waves
- Plant Molecular Farming
- Neurofeedback Headbands
Craig Good
- Relax and Enjoy Your Food. https://www.amazon.com/Relax-Enjoy-Your-Food-flapdoodle/dp/1640621199
Science or Fiction
-
Item #1
Fiction
A new analysis finds that Venus likely had surface liquid water 3.8 billion years ago. https://www.nature.com/articles/s41586-021-03873-w
-
Item #2
Science
Researchers have identified an olfactory receptor that is specific to caramel. https://www.newswise.com/articles/caramel-receptor-identified
-
Item #3
Science
A new study of 5 Russian cosmonauts with long stays aboard the ISS finds that they have increased markers for brain injury and degeneration. https://jamanetwork.com/journals/jamaneurology/article-abstract/2784623
Skeptical Quote of the Week.
“We’re human beings with the blood of a million savage years on our hands, but we can stop it! We can admit that we’re killers, but we’re not going to kill today. That’s all it takes… knowing that we’re not going to kill today.” - “A Taste of Armageddon” ’I hope I never recover from this. I hope that I can maintain what I feel now. I don’t want to lose it. ‘It’s so, so much larger than me and life,’ he said. ‘It hasn’t got anything to do with a little green planet, a blue orb, it has to do with the enormity and the quickness and the suddenness of life and death.’ – William Shatner