Episode #850

Item #1 Science Researchers have created a hardened wood that is 23 times as hard as the natural wood it is made from, can be sharpened into a blade three times sharper than a commercial table knife, and even made into nails. https://www.cell.com/matter/fulltext/S2590-2385(21)00465-3?utm_source=EA

Item #2 Fiction Engineers have created a plasma-infused plastic with the highest melting point of any plastic at close to 1,500 degrees Celsius.