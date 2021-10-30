Episode #851

News Items

Science or Fiction [ Show Answers ]

Item #1 Science The Japanese spider crab has the largest leg span of any arthropod at over 12 feet (3.7 meters). https://www.cell.com/matter/fulltext/S2590-2385(21)00465-3?utm_source=EA

Item #2 Science Cotard’s syndrome is a neurological disorder in which people believe they are dead and their body is rotting, they often refuse to eat and in some cases request to be taken to the morgue.https://www.ncbi.nlm.nih.gov/pmc/articles/PMC2695744/

Item #3 Fiction Lieutenant General Gilles de Rais, who served under General Washington during the revolutionary war, was later convicted of raping and dismembering over a hundred children (although the exact number is unknown) and was ultimately hanged for his crimes.https://en.wikipedia.org/wiki/Gilles_de_Rais

Skeptical Quote of the Week.

‘In many cases, flawed or misleading evidence is worse than no evidence at all. This is because the state of ignorance resulting from a lack of evidence is recognized as a state of ignorance, whereas the state of ignorance resulting from misleading evidence is not so recognized.’ Vance Berger and Sunny Alperson from their paper titled – A General Framework for the Evaluation of Clinical Trial Quality