Episode #852

News Items

Science or Fiction [ Show Answers ]

Item #1 Science The iconic cowboy hat was introduced in 1865 and did not become popular until the 20th century. The most popular hat for cowboys in the 19th century was the derby. https://www.ripleys.com/weird-news/cowboy-hats/

Item #2 Fiction The US government never actually poisoned alcohol during prohibition. Poisonings were due to contamination from poor quality stills. https://www.usatoday.com/story/news/factcheck/2020/06/30/fact-check-u-s-government-poisoned-some-alcohol-during-prohibition/3283701001/

Item #3 Science The average height of Europeans in the Middle Ages was actually greater than in the 16th-19th centuries, with average height not returning to Middle Age average until the late 20th century, and still only slightly less (about 1 inch) than modern Europeans. https://news.osu.edu/men-from-early-middle-ages-were-nearly-as-tall-as-modern-people/

Skeptical Quote of the Week.

‘We must learn to set our emotions aside and embrace what science tells us. GMOs and nuclear power are two of the most effective and most important green technologies we have. If – after looking at the data – you aren’t in favour of using them responsibly, you aren’t an environmentalist.’ Ramez Naam