Episode #854

Item #1 Science Jabuticaba berries, native to Brazil, are the size of plums but taste like grapes and grow directly on the trunk of the jabuticaba tree.https://www.nationalgeographic.co.uk/travel/2020/10/what-are-jabuticaba-berries-six-things-you-need-to-know

Item #2 Science The pawpaw is a sought-after tropical fruit relative native to the eastern United States with flowers that smell like rotting flesh and fruit that contains a high concentration of neurotoxin. https://smallfarms.cornell.edu/2018/01/pawpaw-a-tropical-fruit/ https://pubmed.ncbi.nlm.nih.gov/22130466/

Item #3 Fiction The Yuzu is an Asian tree fruit that is the largest culinary fruit in the world, with long tubular fruit weighing over 80 pounds. https://whiteonricecouple.com/japanese-yuzu-lemon/

“Trust in science has a critical role to play with respect to increasing public support for science funding, enhancing science education and separating trustworthy from untrustworthy sources. However, trust in science does not fix all evils and can create susceptibility to pseudoscience if trusting means not being critical.” Dolores Albarracín – director of the Science of Science Communication Division at the University of Pennsylvania’s Annenberg Public Policy Center