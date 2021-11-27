Episode #855

News Items

Science or Fiction [ Show Answers ]

Item #1 Science Evidence for the earliest occupation of the Colorado area by people go back 11,000 years, although the most famous ancient civilization of Mesa Verde is only about 700 years old. https://www.uncovercolorado.com/native-american-tribes-in-colorado/

Item #2 Science Colorado is home to over 1,500 ghost towns, but only about 640 have visible physical remains. https://www.9news.com/article/life/style/colorado-guide/the-worlds-first-stegosaurus-fossil-was-found-in-this-colorado-town/73-434478067

Item #3 Fiction Colorado is famous for having strange outdated laws on the books, such as it being illegal to drive a black car on Sunday or to loan your neighbor a vacuum cleaner. https://en.wikipedia.org/wiki/List_of_ghost_towns_in_Colorado

Skeptical Quote of the Week.

“The more connections you can make across an ever wider and more disparate range of knowledge, the more deeply you will understand something. Search engines and videogames do not provide that facility; nothing does, other than your own brain.” Susan A. Greenfield. – English scientist, writer, broadcaster, and member of the House of Lords