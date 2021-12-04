Episode #856

News Items

Who's That Noisy

  • Answer to last week: Computer audio

Question #1: SpinLaunch Follow Up

  • https://theness.com/neurologicablog/index.php/is-spinlaunch-viable/

Science or Fiction

Skeptical Quote of the Week.

‘It’s hard to win an argument with a smart person, but it’s damn near impossible to win an argument with a stupid person.’ - Bill Murray