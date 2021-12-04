Episode #856
News Items
Who's That Noisy
- Answer to last week: Computer audio
Question #1: SpinLaunch Follow Up
- https://theness.com/neurologicablog/index.php/is-spinlaunch-viable/
Science or Fiction
Item #1
Science
Only four people have visited the Challenger Deep, the deepest location on Earth at 10,928 meters and about 1,100 atmospheres of pressure, including Filmmaker James Cameron. https://www.uncovercolorado.com/native-american-tribes-in-colorado/
Item #2
Science
We have mapped only 20% of the ocean floor, compared to 100% of the surface of Mars. https://phys.org/news/2021-07-seafloor-reveal-ocean-unknowns.html
Item #3
Fiction
Cuvier’s beaked whales (the deepest diving whales) have been spotted in the Mariana Trench at depths over 6,000 meters. https://www.nhm.ac.uk/discover/quick-questions/how-deep-can-a-whale-dive.html
Skeptical Quote of the Week.
‘It’s hard to win an argument with a smart person, but it’s damn near impossible to win an argument with a stupid person.’ - Bill Murray