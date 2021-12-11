Episode #857

Item #1 Science Quetzalcoatlus northropi, the largest flying animal ever with a wingspan of 10 meters, was able to take off from the ground by jumping directly into the air. https://www.tandfonline.com/doi/full/10.1080/02724634.2021.1907587

Item #2 Fiction While contemporary with dinosaurs and often mistaken for one, Dimetrodon is not a dinosaur and is more closely related to modern lizards. https://en.wikipedia.org/wiki/Dimetrodon