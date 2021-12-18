Episode #858

News Items

Who's That Noisy

Answer to last week: Nail Gun

Science or Fiction [ Show Answers ]

Item #1 Fiction The geographic North Pole has the coldest average temperature of any place on Earth. https://science.howstuffworks.com/nature/climate-weather/atmospheric/coldest-place-on-earth.htm

Item #2 Science The North Pole has no time zone. https://www.worldatlas.com/articles/what-times-zones-are-prevalent-at-the-geographic-north-pole-and-south-pole.html

Item #3 Science In 2007 Russia planted a flag on the sea floor beneath the North Pole as a symbolic claim to this territory. https://www.reuters.com/article/idINIndia-28784420070802

Skeptical Quote of the Week.

‘Science is a process to work towards gaining knowledge, and not an absolute-truth generator. The answers it provides are multi-layered and nuanced, and that complexity can get lost when it’s simplified, especially when it’s done so for headlines. An interesting cancer study turns into a potential cure, a healthy food becomes the basis for a new diet. Such simplifications give a misleading definiteness to science, which goes against its process-like nature.’