Episode #859

Item #1 Science Tommyknockers are short green men in miner’s clothing thought responsible for making knocking noises to alert miners of impending cave-ins, or perhaps to cause them. https://www.legendsofamerica.com/gh-tommyknockers/

Item #2 Science The Slide-Rock Bolter is a lumberjack legend of a monstrous whale that lives high in the mountains of Colorado, believed to slide down steep mountain sides, gulping up unsuspecting tourists along the way. https://cryptidz.fandom.com/wiki/Slide-Rock_Bolter