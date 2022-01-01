Episode #860
Science or Fiction
-
Item #1
Science
2021 in on track to being one of the warmest years on record, making the warmest seven years since 1850 the last seven. https://www.bloomberg.com/news/articles/2021-10-31/2021-among-earth-s-hottest-years-un-says-as-cop26-starts
-
Item #2
Fiction
The number of recorded earthquakes of magnitude 4.0 and above was up sharply in 2021, with almost double the annual average for the previous decade. https://en.wikipedia.org/wiki/List_of_earthquakes_in_2021
-
Item #3
Science
The best performing stock for 2021 was GameStop with returns of 815%, and creating a “meme stock” frenzy.https://www.investopedia.com/top-stocks-of-2021-5212219
Skeptical Quote of the Week.
‘Once again, science saves the day. The End.’ – Professor Hubert Farnsworth “Write it on your heart that every day is the best day in the year.” – Ralph Waldo Emerson