Episode #861

News Items

Who's That Noisy

Answer to last week: Hydroelectric plant

Science or Fiction [ Show Answers ]

Item #1 Science A new study concludes that even the most elite athletes with bilateral amputations running with blade prosthetics have no statistical advantage over non-amputee athletes in the 400m race. https://royalsocietypublishing.org/doi/10.1098/rsos.211799

Item #2 Fiction A CERN experiment determined that antimatter has a slightly greater response to gravity than matter, with deep implications for cosmology. https://physicsworld.com/a/antimatter-and-matter-respond-to-gravity-in-the-same-way-experiment-reveals/

Item #3 Science Scientists have found that MRSA (methicillin resistant Staff aureus) evolved its antibiotic resistance before the use of antibiotics. https://www.nature.com/articles/s41586-021-04265-w

Skeptical Quote of the Week.

“You are capable of more than you know. Choose a goal that seems right for you and strive to be the best, however hard the path. Aim high. Behave honorably. Prepare to be alone at times, and to endure failure. Persist! The world needs all you can give.” E. O. Wilson