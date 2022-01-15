Episode #862
News Items
- Xenotransplant from Pig Heart
- Managing the Next Pandemic
- Bogus Hangover Cures
- James Webb Telescope Update
- Battlefield Acupuncture
Who's That Noisy
- Answer to last week: seal
Question #1: If you smelt it…
- in that persons Covid 19? I dunno, Maybe an indicator that the person is to close. Or is it kind of an olfactory visual of just what is in the air around me? I have tried to nail down virus size versus lower human detectable order size. I did see all kinds of Micro and Nano values but nothing I could rely on. Also that the Covid Sars virus is always attached to something thus making the potential respirable size larger. Perhaps in the Micro and up with the smell detectable. Anyway the thought is even if you smell it it is to late. Could we rely on odor, like smelling someone also setting of the alarm that hey, you are also potentially passing me a virus? A thought too is, if dogs can smell in the Nano then it makes sense they could smell Covid 19. Great show. Chris
Science or Fiction
-
Item #1
Fiction
Although HIV primarily infects T cells, among those with chronic infections HIV is consistently found in most cell types in the body. https://www.ncbi.nlm.nih.gov/books/NBK19434/
-
Item #2
Science
HIV originated in chimpanzees, and likely crossed over to humans through hunters. https://www.nationalgeographic.com/science/article/news-hiv-aids-monkeys-chimps-origin
-
Item #3
Science
The lifetime risk of contracting HIV for an African American gay or bisexual man is 50%. https://www.cdc.gov/nchhstp/newsroom/docs/factsheets/cdc-msm-508.pdf
Skeptical Quote of the Week.
‘I met L. Ron Hubbard twice in my life, and both times he was drunk.’ - James Randi