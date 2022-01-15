Episode #862

Item #1 Fiction Although HIV primarily infects T cells, among those with chronic infections HIV is consistently found in most cell types in the body. https://www.ncbi.nlm.nih.gov/books/NBK19434/

Item #2 Science HIV originated in chimpanzees, and likely crossed over to humans through hunters. https://www.nationalgeographic.com/science/article/news-hiv-aids-monkeys-chimps-origin