Episode #863

News Items

Who's That Noisy

  • Answer to last week: Radio

Interview with Brad McKay

  • https://www.amazon.com/Fake-Medicine-Exposing-wellness-costing-ebook/dp/B08QZBD54V

Science or Fiction

Skeptical Quote of the Week.

“Nothing in Biology Makes Sense Except in the Light of Evolution.” Theodosius Dobzhansky