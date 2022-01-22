Episode #863
News Items
Who's That Noisy
- Answer to last week: Radio
Interview with Brad McKay
- https://www.amazon.com/Fake-Medicine-Exposing-wellness-costing-ebook/dp/B08QZBD54V
Science or Fiction
Item #1
Fiction
Scientists report on a new rapid test for SARS-CoV2 that requires only minutes and has a near 100% sensitivity (compared to the 94% sensitivity for the rapid PCR test which takes several hours). https://www.mdpi.com/1424-8220/21/17/5702
Item #2
Science
Researchers have developed a brain surface sensory array with 2048 sensors, more than 10 times the density of those currently in use. https://ucsdnews.ucsd.edu/pressrelease/new-sensor-grids-record-human-brain-signals-in-record-breaking-resolution
Item #3
Science
Nature reports on three separate teams who have demonstrated >99% accuracy in silicon quantum computing systems, essentially removing a major obstacle to the technology. https://scitechdaily.com/major-breakthrough-as-quantum-computing-in-silicon-hits-99-accuracy/
Skeptical Quote of the Week.
“Nothing in Biology Makes Sense Except in the Light of Evolution.” Theodosius Dobzhansky