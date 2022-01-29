Episode #864
News Items
- Carbon Signatures on Mars
- Schoolkids and Conspiracy Theories
- Peter Jackson and AI
- Human Remains Locator
Who's That Noisy
- Answer to last week: Lightening
Science or Fiction
Item #1
Fiction
Researchers report they were able to successfully regrow a functional leg in a rat following treatment with a five-drug cocktail. https://www.science.org/doi/10.1126/sciadv.abj2164
Item #2
Science
A new study of the neuroanatomy of bat hearing finds that bats fall into two groups with distinct anatomy for echolocation, suggesting that echolocation may have evolved independently in the two groups. https://www.nature.com/articles/s41586-021-04335-z
Item #3
Science
Scientists report the first successful laparoscopic operations, specifically intestine repair, performed entirely by a surgical robot without any human control. https://www.science.org/doi/10.1126/scirobotics.abj2908
Skeptical Quote of the Week.
“I love science. I hate supposition, superstition, exaggeration and falsified data. Show me the research, show me the results, show me the conclusions – and then show me some qualified peer reviews of all that.” Bill Vaughan