Episode #866
News Items
Who's That Noisy
- Answer to last week: Rocket
Science or Fiction
-
Item #1
Fiction
A new CT scanning technology uses the low end of the gamma ray spectrum, rather than X-rays, to form images with over 10 times the resolution. https://www.eurekalert.org/news-releases/942783
-
Item #2
Science
Engineers have made a robot that can morph from one shape to another through liquid metal yet hold either shape with a rigid structure.https://www.science.org/doi/10.1126/scirobotics.abg2171
-
Item #3
Science
Scientists have discovered the first known metal alloy that does not soften as it is heated through a wide temperature range, above 1,000K. https://news.knowledia.com/US/en/articles/super-elastic-high-entropy-elinvar-alloy-discovered-with-potential-for-3b6974022d729b9f53bb5c96b632be02d30cc04b
Skeptical Quote of the Week.
“I strive to be a lifelong learner and I have never learned anything by being right (correct)” – R. Shulze