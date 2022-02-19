Episode #867

News Items

Who's That Noisy

Answer to last week: Tiger

Science or Fiction [ Show Answers ]

Item #1 Science Surgeons successfully implanted the first wireless electrodes that bypass the retina and optic nerve and directly stimulate the visual cortex with information received from an external camera. https://chicagolighthouse.org/icvp/

Item #2 Science Scientist have used data from radio telescopes to finally shed light on an enduring mystery – what initiates a lightning strike – supporting the theory that it begins with propagating streamers of cold plasma. https://agupubs.onlinelibrary.wiley.com/doi/epdf/10.1029/2021GL095511

Item #3 Fiction Scientists have observed untrained orangutans in captivity that, when provided with a hammer and rock core, spontaneously used the hammer to create sharp rocks that they then used as a cutting tool.https://journals.plos.org/plosone/article?id=10.1371/journal.pone.0263343

Skeptical Quote of the Week.

‘We take kids in elementary school and teach them math is important. Junior high, math is important. High school, math is important. And then all of a sudden as adults, for whatever reason in our culture, math disappears. It strikes me as odd that if math is so important, why are we hiding from it in our pop culture?’ Bill Amend, cartoonist, Foxtrot