Episode #868

News Items

Who's That Noisy

Answer to last week: Old English

Science or Fiction [ Show Answers ]

Item #1 Science Astronomers have detected two supermassive black holes orbiting each other at the center of a distant galaxy, and are the closest such binary with an orbital period of just two years.

Item #2 Science A new analysis finds that global farmland use could be cut 37-48% globally with the adoption of optimal farming practices. https://journals.plos.org/plosone/article?id=10.1371/journal.pone.0263063

Item #3 Fiction A new study finds that the impact that caused the K-Pg extinction that killed the dinosaurs occurred at 3 in the afternoon, plus or minus 90 minutes. https://vu.nl/en/news/2022/the-reign-of-the-dinosaurs-ended-in-spring

Skeptical Quote of the Week.

“Ignorance more frequently begets confidence than does knowledge: it is those who know little, not those who know much, who so positively assert that this or that problem will never be solved by science.’ - Charles Darwin