Episode #870
News Items
Who's That Noisy
- Answer to last week: Mummy
Science or Fiction
-
Item #1
Science
A new study calculates that the addition of lead to gasoline in the 20th century resulted in the loss of 824 million IQ points from more than 170 million Americans alive today.https://dibs.duke.edu/news/lead-exposure-last-century-shrunk-iq-scores-half-americans
-
Item #2
Fiction
The oldest Vampyropod squid fossil discovered, 328 million years old, indicates that the common ancestors between squid and octopuses had only two arms.`https://www.sciencedaily.com/releases/2022/03/220308115650.htm
-
Item #3
Science
A study of linguistic convergence finds that people imitate speech they hear, even parts of speech they do not hear but anticipate, such as imitating parts of a Southern American accent they were not exposed to in the experiment. https://www.sciencedaily.com/releases/2022/03/220308120147.htm
Skeptical Quote of the Week.
‘Our Richie? The world’s smartest man? God help us!’ - Richard Feyman’s Mom