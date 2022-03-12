Episode #870

Item #1 Science A new study calculates that the addition of lead to gasoline in the 20th century resulted in the loss of 824 million IQ points from more than 170 million Americans alive today.https://dibs.duke.edu/news/lead-exposure-last-century-shrunk-iq-scores-half-americans

Item #2 Fiction The oldest Vampyropod squid fossil discovered, 328 million years old, indicates that the common ancestors between squid and octopuses had only two arms.`https://www.sciencedaily.com/releases/2022/03/220308115650.htm