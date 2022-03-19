Episode #871
News Items
- Why Is Life Symmetrical
- Evolution of Language
- Moon Rocks
- Plasma Lens
- International Paranormal Conference
Who's That Noisy
- Answer to last week: Tasmanian Devils
Interview with Michelle Lipkin
- Michelle Ciulla Lipkin (she/her) Executive Director National Association for Media Literacy Education www.namle.net www.medialiteracyweek.us
Science or Fiction
-
Item #1
Science
Researchers identify two genes that allow people to have full sleep benefits from only 4-6 hours of sleep a night, and as a bonus protect against the pathology of neurodegenerative diseases like Alzheimer’s disease.https://www.cell.com/iscience/fulltext/S2589-0042(22)00234-6
-
Item #2
Science
Scientists have developed a tiny EMP protection device that can shunt electricity at up to 6,400 volts in a few billionths of a second.https://www.sciencedaily.com/releases/2022/03/220315113007.htm
-
Item #3
Fiction
A reexamination of data demonstrates that as many as 20% of exoplanets previously validated through the transmit method are instead small stars. https://iopscience.iop.org/article/10.3847/1538-3881/ac4f64
Skeptical Quote of the Week.
‘But my experience has taught me two lessons: first, that things are seen plainer after the events have occurred; second, that the most confident critics are generally those who know the least about the matter criticized.’ - President Grant