Episode #871

News Items

Who's That Noisy

  • Answer to last week: Tasmanian Devils

Interview with Michelle Lipkin

  • Michelle Ciulla Lipkin (she/her) Executive Director National Association for Media Literacy Education www.namle.net www.medialiteracyweek.us

Science or Fiction

Skeptical Quote of the Week.

‘But my experience has taught me two lessons: first, that things are seen plainer after the events have occurred; second, that the most confident critics are generally those who know the least about the matter criticized.’ - President Grant