Episode #871

News Items

Who's That Noisy

Answer to last week: Tasmanian Devils

Interview with Michelle Lipkin

Michelle Ciulla Lipkin (she/her) Executive Director National Association for Media Literacy Education www.namle.net www.medialiteracyweek.us

Science or Fiction [ Show Answers ]

Item #1 Science Researchers identify two genes that allow people to have full sleep benefits from only 4-6 hours of sleep a night, and as a bonus protect against the pathology of neurodegenerative diseases like Alzheimer’s disease.https://www.cell.com/iscience/fulltext/S2589-0042(22)00234-6

Item #2 Science Scientists have developed a tiny EMP protection device that can shunt electricity at up to 6,400 volts in a few billionths of a second.https://www.sciencedaily.com/releases/2022/03/220315113007.htm

Item #3 Fiction A reexamination of data demonstrates that as many as 20% of exoplanets previously validated through the transmit method are instead small stars. https://iopscience.iop.org/article/10.3847/1538-3881/ac4f64

Skeptical Quote of the Week.

‘But my experience has taught me two lessons: first, that things are seen plainer after the events have occurred; second, that the most confident critics are generally those who know the least about the matter criticized.’ - President Grant