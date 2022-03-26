Episode #872

News Items

Who's That Noisy

Answer to last week: Battery

Science or Fiction [ Show Answers ]

Item #1 Science In 1943 sliced bread was banned in the US, even threatening “stern action” against private shops slicing bread, but the order was rescinded within 2 months due to public outrage. https://en.wikipedia.org/wiki/Sliced_bread#

Item #2 Science Physicists recently developed a technique for leavening bread without yeast or chemicals by directly dissolving gas into the dough.https://www.sciencedaily.com/releases/2022/03/220322111338.htm

Item #3 Fiction A recent systematic review of studies concluded that increased average daily bread consumption, regardless of type, is associated with a reduced risk of obesity and overweight. https://pubmed.ncbi.nlm.nih.gov/26148919/

Skeptical Quote of the Week.

‘For scientists, transparency is a way to promote reproducibility, progress, and trust in research. For philosophers of science, transparency can help address the value-ladenness of scientific research in a responsible way. Nevertheless, the concept of transparency is a complex one.’ Cambridge University Press from the paper: A Taxonomy of Transparency in Science