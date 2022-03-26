Episode #872

News Items

Who's That Noisy

  • Answer to last week: Battery

Science or Fiction

Skeptical Quote of the Week.

‘For scientists, transparency is a way to promote reproducibility, progress, and trust in research. For philosophers of science, transparency can help address the value-ladenness of scientific research in a responsible way. Nevertheless, the concept of transparency is a complex one.’ Cambridge University Press from the paper: A Taxonomy of Transparency in Science