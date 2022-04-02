Episode #873

Science or Fiction [ Show Answers ]

Item #1 Science President Nixon was an accomplished musician who could play the piano, clarinet, violin, accordian, and saxophone. https://history-first.com/2017/09/19/nixon-played-how-many-instruments/

Item #2 Fiction President Lincoln was a champion wrestler, being almost undefeated and holding a regional title for several years. In 1992 he was inducted into the Wrestling Hall of Fame. https://www.snopes.com/fact-check/lincoln-wrestling-hall-of-fame/

Item #3 Science Thomas Jefferson invented the swivel chair, inspired by the long hours spent in drafting the Declaration of Independence. https://workplaceinsight.net/thomas-jefferson-came-invent-swivel-chair-laptop/

Skeptical Quote of the Week.

‘I beg of you, Sir Arthur, do not jump to the conclusion that certain things you see are necessarily “supernatural,” or the work of “spirits,” just because you cannot explain them.’ Harry Houdini, letter to AC Doyle 1922 after Doyle visited Houdini at his apartment in NY City to partake in a slate-writing session.