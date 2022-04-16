Episode #875

News Items

Science or Fiction [ Show Answers ]

Item #1 Science New England is primarily composed of volcanic island arcs.

Item #2 Fiction Plymouth Rock geologically originated in northern Canada and was deposited in its current location by the Laurentide glacier 20,000 years ago.

Item #3 Science New England was adjacent to modern day Morocco in Africa when part of Pangea, evidenced by their identical lithographic sequences.

Skeptical Quote of the Week.

‘Let us tenderly and kindly cherish therefore, the means of knowledge. Let us dare to read, think, speak, and write.’ John Adams