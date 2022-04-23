Episode #876

Item #1 Fiction There are no native mammals in Bermuda, only introduced species such as mice, rats, and feral cats. https://en.wikipedia.org/wiki/Ecology_of_Bermuda

Item #2 Science There are more than 300 shipwrecks in the waters off Bermuda, making it the shipwreck capital of the world. https://www.smithsonianmag.com/travel/exploring-five-most-iconic-wreckage-sites-bermuda-180973637/