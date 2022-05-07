Episode #878

News Items

Who's That Noisy

Answer to last week: Gold Cheeked Gibbons

Science or Fiction [ Show Answers ]

Item #1 Science A recent systematic review of belief in the paranormal finds a robust correlation with intuitive thinking, increased confirmation bias, and reduced conditional reasoning. https://journals.plos.org/plosone/article?id=10.1371/journal.pone.0267360

Item #2 Fiction A recent study finds that the more certain subjects were about the future course of the pandemic the more likely they were to follow recommended preventive protocols. https://www.sciencedirect.com/science/article/abs/pii/S0191886922001106?dgcid=coauthor

Item #3 Science Research consistently finds that people have an action bias – they will favor doing something over doing nothing even if it worsens outcomes. https://scitechdaily.com/action-bias-why-its-so-hard-to-stay-in-the-same-line-at-the-supermarket/

Skeptical Quote of the Week.

You know the very powerful and the very stupid have one thing in common. They don’t alter their views to fit the facts. They alter the facts to fit their views. - Doctor Who, 1977