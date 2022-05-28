Episode #881

News Items

Who's That Noisy

  • Answer to last week: water

Interview with Dr. Naomi Rowe-Gurney

  • Dr. Naomi Rowe-Gurney, Planetary Scientist at NASA’s Goddard Space Flight Center and Howard University https://science.gsfc.nasa.gov/sed/bio/naomi.rowe-gurney

Science or Fiction

Skeptical Quote of the Week.

‘With less critical thinking comes more vaccine hesitancy.’ – Nedra Rhone, columnist, Atlanta Journal-Constitution