Episode #881

Item #1 Science The first cities predate evidence for iron use by about 5,000 years. https://www.discovermagazine.com/planet-earth/which-ancient-city-is-considered-the-oldest-in-the-world https://steelfabservices.com.au/iron-first-used/

Item #2 Fiction The first dinosaur walked the Earth 40 million years before the emergence of the first true trees. https://www.worldatlas.com/articles/which-was-the-first-dinosaur-to-walk-the-earth.html https://www.aucoeurdelarbre.ca/en/the-tree-story/tree-on-earth/first-trees.php