Episode #881
News Items
Who's That Noisy
- Answer to last week: water
Interview with Dr. Naomi Rowe-Gurney
- Dr. Naomi Rowe-Gurney, Planetary Scientist at NASA’s Goddard Space Flight Center and Howard University https://science.gsfc.nasa.gov/sed/bio/naomi.rowe-gurney
Science or Fiction
Item #1
Science
The first cities predate evidence for iron use by about 5,000 years. https://www.discovermagazine.com/planet-earth/which-ancient-city-is-considered-the-oldest-in-the-world https://steelfabservices.com.au/iron-first-used/
Item #2
Fiction
The first dinosaur walked the Earth 40 million years before the emergence of the first true trees. https://www.worldatlas.com/articles/which-was-the-first-dinosaur-to-walk-the-earth.html https://www.aucoeurdelarbre.ca/en/the-tree-story/tree-on-earth/first-trees.php
Item #3
Science
The first firearm was invented about 900 years after the first steam engine. https://en.wikipedia.org/wiki/Fire_lance https://www.britannica.com/technology/aeolipile
Skeptical Quote of the Week.
‘With less critical thinking comes more vaccine hesitancy.’ – Nedra Rhone, columnist, Atlanta Journal-Constitution