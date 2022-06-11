Episode #883

Answer to last week: Elk

Question #1: Correction – UY Scuti



Item #1 Science A new study in yeast finds that about 75% of synonymous (or silent) genetic mutations are actually significantly harmful. https://www.nature.com/articles/s41586-022-04823-w

Item #2 Fiction In a large Danish study researchers found that having shingles increased the risk of being diagnosed with dementia over the next 21 years by 10%. https://medicalxpress.com/news/2022-06-shingles-person-dementia.html

Item #3 Science An analysis of air pollution in China finds a significant association with higher socio-economic status and higher exposures to ambient air pollution. https://ehp.niehs.nih.gov/doi/10.1289/EHP9872

‘What I love about experts, the best of them anyway, is that they get to their humility early. They have to. It’s part of who they are; it’s necessary for what they’re doing. They set out to get to the bottom of something that has no bottom, and so they’re reminded constantly of what they don’t know. They move through the world focused not on what they know, but on what they might find out.” Michael Lewis (author of “Moneyball,” “The Big Short,’ ‘The Blind Side’)