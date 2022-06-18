Episode #884
News Items
- Is LaMDA AI Sentient
- AI Influencers
- Kids Don't Get Cancer Because They Are Unhappy
- Free Floating Black Hole
Who's That Noisy
- Answer to last week: Seal
Question #1: Gun Safety
- Feedback on discussion about gun safety regulations.
Science or Fiction
-
Item #1
Fiction
CO2 is not the greatest cause of recent global warming, but rather shorter-lived molecules such as methane. https://www.airclim.org/acidnews/carbon-dioxide-causes-80-global-warming
-
Item #2
Science
Most of the energy generated by the sun is not caused by the fusion of hydrogen into helium. https://www.forbes.com/sites/startswithabang/2017/09/05/the-suns-energy-doesnt-come-from-fusing-hydrogen-into-helium-mostly/?sh=5997e65670f9
-
Item #3
Science
The heating up of a spacecraft as it reenters and descends through the atmosphere is not mostly caused by friction, which is only responsible for a small amount of heat, <5%. https://en.wikipedia.org/wiki/Atmospheric_entry#Reentry_heating
Skeptical Quote of the Week.
“Science is a search for basic truths about the Universe, a search which develops statements that appear to describe how the Universe works, but which are subject to correction, revision, adjustment, or even outright rejection, upon the presentation of better or conflicting evidence.” – James Randi