Episode #884

Answer to last week: Seal

Question #1: Gun Safety

Feedback on discussion about gun safety regulations.

Science or Fiction [ Show Answers ]

Item #1 Fiction CO2 is not the greatest cause of recent global warming, but rather shorter-lived molecules such as methane. https://www.airclim.org/acidnews/carbon-dioxide-causes-80-global-warming

Item #2 Science Most of the energy generated by the sun is not caused by the fusion of hydrogen into helium. https://www.forbes.com/sites/startswithabang/2017/09/05/the-suns-energy-doesnt-come-from-fusing-hydrogen-into-helium-mostly/?sh=5997e65670f9

Item #3 Science The heating up of a spacecraft as it reenters and descends through the atmosphere is not mostly caused by friction, which is only responsible for a small amount of heat, <5%. https://en.wikipedia.org/wiki/Atmospheric_entry#Reentry_heating

“Science is a search for basic truths about the Universe, a search which develops statements that appear to describe how the Universe works, but which are subject to correction, revision, adjustment, or even outright rejection, upon the presentation of better or conflicting evidence.” – James Randi