Episode #885

News Items

Science or Fiction [ Show Answers ]

Item #1 Fiction Geologists estimate that the next major earthquake along the San Andreas fault would cause vastly more damage from the resulting tsunami than the quake itself. https://www.bustle.com/articles/85496-can-a-san-andreas-earthquake-cause-a-tsunami-the-movie-definitely-stretches-the-facts

Item #2 Science The Pacific ocean is so large that it contains its own antipode. https://www.cntraveler.com/story/the-gulf-of-tonkin-big-secret

Item #3 Science Sapphires and Rubies are actually the same mineral, corundum. https://www.minerals.net/mineral/corundum.aspx

Skeptical Quote of the Week.

‘If we’re never wrong then we’re never surprised. If we grow too protective of our existing beliefs, then we stagnate and stop learning. If we’ve reached any degree of competence within our field, it’s because we got things wrong along the way. So why stop now? It’s interesting, I think, for each of us to consider the following: What am I currently wrong about? It’s an impossible question to answer, but a curio though to contemplate nonetheless.’ - Hector Chadwick