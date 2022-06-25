Episode #885
News Items
- Jupiter Ate Baby Planets
- The Risk of Sitting
- NASA Joins Study of UAPs
- Galapagos Giant Tortoise Not Extinct
Science or Fiction
Item #1
Fiction
Geologists estimate that the next major earthquake along the San Andreas fault would cause vastly more damage from the resulting tsunami than the quake itself. https://www.bustle.com/articles/85496-can-a-san-andreas-earthquake-cause-a-tsunami-the-movie-definitely-stretches-the-facts
Item #2
Science
The Pacific ocean is so large that it contains its own antipode. https://www.cntraveler.com/story/the-gulf-of-tonkin-big-secret
Item #3
Science
Sapphires and Rubies are actually the same mineral, corundum. https://www.minerals.net/mineral/corundum.aspx
Skeptical Quote of the Week.
‘If we’re never wrong then we’re never surprised. If we grow too protective of our existing beliefs, then we stagnate and stop learning. If we’ve reached any degree of competence within our field, it’s because we got things wrong along the way. So why stop now? It’s interesting, I think, for each of us to consider the following: What am I currently wrong about? It’s an impossible question to answer, but a curio though to contemplate nonetheless.’ - Hector Chadwick