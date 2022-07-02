Episode #886

Item #1 Science Brazil has the most number of identified snake species of any nation, currently totaling 412. https://zookeys.pensoft.net/article/46882/

Item #2 Science There were an estimated 1.2 million snake bite deaths in India between 2000 and 2020. https://www.who.int/news/item/10-07-2020-study-estimates-more-than-one-million-indians-died-from-snakebite-envenoming-over-past-two-decades