Episode #887
News Items
- Universal Coronavirus Vaccine
- Preserving Ukraine’s Landmarks
- Detecting Particles with Gravitational Waves
- Who Owns the Moon
Interview with Dave Stanton
Interview with Dave Stanton
Question #1: What Is a Skeptic
- A sceptic is defined as someone who questions “factual” evidence and maintains a “doubting” attitude. This is contrary to what I believe your show is about in terms of convincing people that their belief in pseudo-science is invalid. My question is what is the best way to overcome the conventional attitude associated with the word sceptic when trying to make a valid argument with someone who questions the foundation upon which the argument is built? Questioning the questioner? Nicholas O’Meara Australia
Science or Fiction
Item #1
Fiction
Shortly after Alfred Wegner proposed his theory of continental drift in 1912, English geologist, Henry Peckingham, proposed that the primary mechanism was the prevailing wind and ocean currents pushing the continents, a theory that enjoyed substantial, although minority, support into the 1930s.
Item #2
Science
Dr. Henry Cotton became the famous superintendent of the Trenton Psychiatric Hospital from 1907 to 1933, during which time he and his assistants removed 11,000 teeth and performed 645 surgeries to remove organs in the belief this would cure mental illness.
Item #3
Science
In 1894 Hanns Hörbiger developed his World Ice Doctrine, the notion that ice is the fundamental building block of the universe, a theory that remained popular until 1945, and was even officially adopted by Hitler and his government.
Skeptical Quote of the Week.
‘ … don’t keep your minds so open that your brains fall out!’ A speech by Walter Kotschnig, given on November 8, 1939