Episode #888

Item #1 Science A new study finds that smart thermostats, designed to save energy through efficiency, can increase strain on the electricity grid and worsen peak demand. https://www.sciencedirect.com/science/article/abs/pii/S0306261922007243?via%3Dihub

Item #2 Science A new analysis finds that the probability of one or more human casualties from rocket body reentry is about 10% over the next decade. https://www.nature.com/articles/s41550-022-01718-8