Episode #888
News Items
Who's That Noisy
- Answer to last week: Water Feature
Science or Fiction
Item #1
Science
A new study finds that smart thermostats, designed to save energy through efficiency, can increase strain on the electricity grid and worsen peak demand. https://www.sciencedirect.com/science/article/abs/pii/S0306261922007243?via%3Dihub
Item #2
Science
A new analysis finds that the probability of one or more human casualties from rocket body reentry is about 10% over the next decade. https://www.nature.com/articles/s41550-022-01718-8
Item #3
Fiction
Researchers find that intranasal oxytocin is effective in improving emotional sensitivity and relationship satisfaction in couples undergoing therapy. https://royalsocietypublishing.org/doi/10.1098/rstb.2021.0056
Skeptical Quote of the Week.
‘Anyone who attempts to generate random numbers by deterministic means is, of course, living in a state of sin.’ John von Neumann