Episode #889
News Items
Who's That Noisy
- Answer to last week: Otters
Interview with Brian Dunning
- https://www.indiegogo.com/projects/the-ufo-movie-they-don-t-want-you-to-see#/
Science or Fiction
Item #1
Science
Scientists have been able to create a DNA based nanomotor that can convert electricity into kinetic motion, and in which they can control the direction and speed of the rotation. https://www.nature.com/articles/s41586-022-04910-y
Item #2
Science
A decade-long investigation finds that about 20% of moth species, representing thousands of species, produce ultrasound to deter bats by either jamming or confusing their echolocation or serving as warnings of toxicity. https://www.pnas.org/doi/abs/10.1073/pnas.2117485119
Item #3
Fiction
A new simulation of Jovian planet ring formation indicates that Jupiter likely had a massive ring system throughout most of its existence. https://news.ucr.edu/articles/2022/07/21/why-jupiter-doesnt-have-rings-saturn
Skeptical Quote of the Week.
“Scientific principles and laws do not lie on the surface of nature. They are hidden, and must be wrested from nature by an active and elaborate technique of inquiry. ” ― John Dewey, Reconstruction in Philosophy