Episode #889

Item #1 Science Scientists have been able to create a DNA based nanomotor that can convert electricity into kinetic motion, and in which they can control the direction and speed of the rotation. https://www.nature.com/articles/s41586-022-04910-y

Item #2 Science A decade-long investigation finds that about 20% of moth species, representing thousands of species, produce ultrasound to deter bats by either jamming or confusing their echolocation or serving as warnings of toxicity. https://www.pnas.org/doi/abs/10.1073/pnas.2117485119