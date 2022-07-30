Episode #890
News Items
Who's That Noisy
- Answer to last week: Midi file
Science or Fiction
Item #1
Science
There are over 400,000 known plant species in the world, about 300,000 are edible to humans, but we regularly consume only 200, and 3 crops make up over half of plant calories consumed. https://www.weforum.org/agenda/2016/01/why-do-we-consume-only-a-tiny-fraction-of-the-world-s-edible-plants
Item #2
Science
Cattails are almost entirely edible, and in fact produce more edible starch per acre than any other green plant. https://www.eattheweeds.com/cattails-a-survival-dinner/
Item #3
Fiction
Many species of cacti contain significant stores of water that can be used as an emergency source in the desert. https://www.britannica.com/story/can-you-drink-water-from-a-cactus
Skeptical Quote of the Week.
“The illiterates of the 21st century will not be those who cannot read and write, but those who cannot learn, unlearn, and relearn.” – Alvin Toffler