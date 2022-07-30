Episode #890

Item #1 Science There are over 400,000 known plant species in the world, about 300,000 are edible to humans, but we regularly consume only 200, and 3 crops make up over half of plant calories consumed. https://www.weforum.org/agenda/2016/01/why-do-we-consume-only-a-tiny-fraction-of-the-world-s-edible-plants

Item #2 Science Cattails are almost entirely edible, and in fact produce more edible starch per acre than any other green plant. https://www.eattheweeds.com/cattails-a-survival-dinner/