Episode #891

News Items

Who's That Noisy

  • Answer to last week: Aldrin and Armstrong

Science or Fiction

Skeptical Quote of the Week.

‘If anyone can refute me – show me I’m making a mistake or looking at things from the wrong perspective – I’ll gladly change. It’s the truth I’m after, and the truth never harmed anyone. What harms us is to persist in self-deceit and ignorance. ‘ Marcus Aurelius Meditations Book 6 Number 21