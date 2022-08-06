Episode #891

News Items

Who's That Noisy

Answer to last week: Aldrin and Armstrong

Science or Fiction [ Show Answers ]

Item #1 Fiction Chemists have developed a method for essentially printing complex designer molecules by using specific frequencies of light. https://www.nature.com/articles/s41557-022-01008-w

Item #2 Science Scientists have produced a method for combining single-walled carbon nanotubes into highly ordered structures, such as a regular helix, with minimal errors by using DNA as a lattice. https://www.science.org/doi/10.1126/science.abo4628

Item #3 Science Researchers have produced a biocompatible fiber optic sensor out of spider silk. https://opg.optica.org/boe/fulltext.cfm?uri=boe-13-9-4483&id=487406

Skeptical Quote of the Week.

‘If anyone can refute me – show me I’m making a mistake or looking at things from the wrong perspective – I’ll gladly change. It’s the truth I’m after, and the truth never harmed anyone. What harms us is to persist in self-deceit and ignorance. ‘ Marcus Aurelius Meditations Book 6 Number 21