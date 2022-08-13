Episode #892

Item #1 Science Robot assisted lobectomy for lung cancer had better outcomes than video-assisted lobectomy in a recent double-blinded clinical trial. https://www.iaslc.org/iaslc-news/press-release/robotic-assisted-lobectomy-early-stage-lung-cancer-provides-better-patient

Item #2 Fiction A University of New Hampshire team has developed a robot that can independently take care of a demented patient’s entire daily needs.https://www.newswise.com/articles/unh-awarded-2-8-million-to-develop-robots-to-care-for-people-with-alzheimer-s-and-dementia#

Item #3 Science A robot armed with a new AI algorithm was able to map its own body without any outside help or input, and use that information to plan its own movements. https://www.sciencedaily.com/releases/2022/07/220713143941.htm

“Death might appear to destroy the meaning in our lives, but in fact it is the very source of our creativity. As Kafka said, “The meaning of life is that it ends.” Death is the engine that keeps us running, giving us the motivation to achieve, learn, love, and create.” ― Caitlin Doughty, Smoke Gets in Your Eyes: And Other Lessons from the Crematory