Episode #895

Interview with Dr. Seema Yasmin

Item #1 Fiction The notion that humans have as many hair follicles as chimpanzees, on average, is false, with our closest cousins having 2-3 times as many as humans. https://www.ncbi.nlm.nih.gov/pmc/articles/PMC6289065/

Item #2 Science Bagpipes do not have their origin in Scotland, but are rather an ancient instrument. In fact, Nero was more likely to play the bagpipes than the fiddle while Rome burned (although that is also a myth). https://www.hendersongroupltd.com/resources/history-of-bagpipes/

Item #3 Science Contrary to common lore, the QWERTY keyboard layout was not created to limit jamming but rather was designed for convenience. https://hackaday.com/2016/03/15/the-origin-of-qwerty/

‘If you have an effect that nobody can replicate, then your phenomenon fades away. So if you want to have a legacy, then you jolly well better have an effect that replicates’ Susan Fiske, Professor of Psychology and Public Affairs – Department of Psychology, Princeton University