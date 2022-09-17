Episode #897

News Items

Who's That Noisy

Answer to last week: Mouth Harp

Science or Fiction [ Show Answers ]

Item #1 Science The development of laser LASIK surgery was inspired by a case of accidental laser injury to the eye, producing precise perfectly circular damage.

Item #2 Science Researchers developed a powerful microscope out of paper that folds like origami, with total material costs less than $1.

Item #3 Fiction While examining the properties of cone snail venom, researchers accidentally discovered that it is a potent inhibitor of HIV replication.

Skeptical Quote of the Week.

“If I want to know how we learn and remember and represent the world, I will go to psychology and neuroscience. If I want to know where values come from, I will go to evolutionary biology and neuroscience and psychology, just as Aristotle and Hume would have, were they alive.” ~ Patricia Churchland – Professor Emeritus of Philosophy at the University of California, San Diego and Adjunct Professor at the Salk Institute