Episode #897
News Items
- What Children Believe
- Health Effects of Gas Stoves
- Neanderthal Brains
- Synthetic Microbiome
- UFO Videos Classified
Who's That Noisy
- Answer to last week: Mouth Harp
Science or Fiction
-
Item #1
Science
The development of laser LASIK surgery was inspired by a case of accidental laser injury to the eye, producing precise perfectly circular damage.
-
Item #2
Science
Researchers developed a powerful microscope out of paper that folds like origami, with total material costs less than $1.
-
Item #3
Fiction
While examining the properties of cone snail venom, researchers accidentally discovered that it is a potent inhibitor of HIV replication.
Skeptical Quote of the Week.
“If I want to know how we learn and remember and represent the world, I will go to psychology and neuroscience. If I want to know where values come from, I will go to evolutionary biology and neuroscience and psychology, just as Aristotle and Hume would have, were they alive.” ~ Patricia Churchland – Professor Emeritus of Philosophy at the University of California, San Diego and Adjunct Professor at the Salk Institute