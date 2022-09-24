Episode #898

News Items

Who's That Noisy

Answer to last week: sea organ

Question #1: Chess Cheating Follow Up

Follow up to various questions about chess cheating.

Science or Fiction [ Show Answers ]

Item #1 Science A survey of 48 coastal cities finds that they are sinking at an average rate of 16.2 mm per year, with the fastest at 43 mm per year. (For reference, average global sea level rise is 3.7 mm per year.) https://www.ntu.edu.sg/news/detail/rapid-land-sinking-leaves-global-cities-vulnerable-to-rising-seas

Item #2 Science A recent study estimates the total social cost of releasing carbon into the atmosphere at $185 per tonne, which is triple the current US government estimate. (For reference, the world emits >34 billion tonnes of CO2 each year.) https://www.nature.com/articles/s41586-022-05224-9

Item #3 Fiction The latest climate models indicate that even with rapid decarbonization it is too late to prevent eventual warming >1.5 C.https://www.oneearth.org/apcag-executive-briefing/

Skeptical Quote of the Week.

‘In the field of thinking, the whole history of science – from geocentrism to the Copernican revolution, from the false absolutes of Aristotle’s physics to the relativity of Galileo’s principle of inertia and to Einstein’s theory of relativity – shows that it has taken centuries to liberate us from the systematic errors, from the illusions caused by the immediate point of view as opposed to “decentered” systematic thinking.’ — Jean Piaget