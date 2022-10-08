Episode #900
News Items
- Nobel in Chemistry
- Nobel in Physics
- Nobel in Physiology or Medicine
- Homeopathy Lawsuit
- Silkworm Pangenome
Who's That Noisy
- Answer to last week: Italian singer
Science or Fiction
-
Item #1
Fiction
Scientists at the University of the Philippines have proposed burying plastic waste beneath sinking islands to keep them above water.
-
Item #2
Science
China is at the forefront of building “sponge cities” – cities that incorporate features that absorb large amounts of water to help reduce storm water damage. https://wires.onlinelibrary.wiley.com/doi/10.1002/wat2.1613
-
Item #3
Science
A glaciologist at Princeton University has proposed building massive miles-long seawalls at the bases of Antarctic and Greenland glaciers in order to delay their collapse, perhaps by hundreds of years. https://www.theatlantic.com/science/archive/2018/01/a-new-geo-engineering-proposal-to-stop-sea-level-rise/550214/
Skeptical Quote of the Week.
‘No one undertakes research in physics with the intention of winning a prize. It is the joy of discovering something no one knew before.’ Stephen Hawking