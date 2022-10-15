Episode #901

News Items

Who's That Noisy

Answer to last week: Pangolin

Science or Fiction [ Show Answers ]

Item #1 Fiction A review of COVID-19 related preprints that were later published in peer-reviewed journals finds that 50% were substantially altered, including changes to effect sizes, the data used, and statistical significance. https://news.wisc.edu/most-preprint-studies-of-covid-19-hold-up-through-peer-review/

Item #2 Science Scientists have developed a simple, rapid and effective method for making tissue optically transparent, including entire organs. https://www.bcm.edu/news/simple-rapid-and-robust-method-makes-mouse-whole-organs-transparent-for-imaging

Item #3 Science In a comprehensive meta-analysis, researchers find that women have advantages over men in phonemic fluency, verbal memory, and verbal recognition, and that this advantage is stable over 50 years of research and over a participant’s lifetime. https://journals.sagepub.com/doi/10.1177/17456916221082116

Skeptical Quote of the Week.

‘We have learned in recent years that the techniques of misinformation and misdirection have become so refined that, even in an open society, a cleverly directed flood of misinformation can overwhelm the truth, even though the truth is out there, uncensored, quietly available to anyone who can find it.’ Daniel Dennett