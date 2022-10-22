Episode #902

Item #1 Fiction Nipple piercing was popular among Victorian upper class women, as it was believed to suppress sexual desire and prevent pregnancy if the former function failed. https://blog.souldoctors.com/nipple-rings-and-genital-piercings-were-once-a-symbol-of-the-victorian-upper-class/

Item #2 Science There was widespread belief that the speed and constant rattling noise of passenger trains caused people to go insane, resulting in violent outbursts. https://www.atlasobscura.com/articles/railway-madness-victorian-trains

Item #3 Science Tobacco smoke enemas, literally blowing smoke up someone’s ass, were popular mainstream treatments for multiple ailments from cholera to drowning. https://bcmj.org/special-feature/special-feature-tobacco-smoke-enemas

‘In a way, everyone in this story is seeing Jesus in the Toast. We all want to see what we want to see. We are projecting our own selves. That’s what we do as humans, we look to make connections between different things. And sometimes, when those things align, we declare those connections ‘truth.’ Geoffrey Gray – author Skyjack: The Hunt for D.B Cooper