Episode #904

News Items

Who's That Noisy

  • Answer to last week: Forest Xylophone

Question #1: Intermittent Renewable Energy

  • Several questions about intermittent energy sources.

Science or Fiction

Skeptical Quote of the Week.

‘Many people seem to confuse cynicism with skepticism, and believe that critical thinking results in a negative attitude about life. However, this opinion rests on a number of mistaken assumptions about the nature of skepticism. Skeptics must correct these misconceptions if they hope for the wider application of critical thinking.’ Phil Molé, columnist, Skeptical Inquirer Magazine (2002)