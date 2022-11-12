Episode #905
Who's That Noisy
- Answer to last week: chalk
Science or Fiction
Item #1
Science
Daddy-Longlegs are not spiders, but arachnids in the Opiliones order. They do not have venom or fangs. https://spiders.ucr.edu/daddy-long-legs
Item #2
Science
Sharks have a sense of smell about as good as other fish, equivalent to a drop of blood in an average-sized swimming pool. They can detect blood from hundreds of yards, but not miles, away. https://sharksinfo.com/how-far-can-sharks-smell-blood-in-the-water/
Item #3
Fiction
The Alaskan wood frog does not actually freeze in the winter, but hibernates beneath the mud at the bottom of lakes and ponds. https://www.nwf.org/educational-resources/wildlife-guide/amphibians/wood-frog
Skeptical Quote of the Week.
“It is much easier to con people than to convince them that they have been conned” John Allen Paulos on Sean Carrol’s Mindscape podcast. Nov 2022