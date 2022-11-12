Episode #905

Item #1 Science Daddy-Longlegs are not spiders, but arachnids in the Opiliones order. They do not have venom or fangs. https://spiders.ucr.edu/daddy-long-legs

Item #2 Science Sharks have a sense of smell about as good as other fish, equivalent to a drop of blood in an average-sized swimming pool. They can detect blood from hundreds of yards, but not miles, away. https://sharksinfo.com/how-far-can-sharks-smell-blood-in-the-water/