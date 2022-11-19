Episode #906

News Items

Who's That Noisy

Answer to last week: Music machine

Science or Fiction [ Show Answers ]

Item #1 Fiction Researchers find that adults 18-35 years old have more rapid and efficient visual perceptual learning than children 8-11 years old. https://www.cell.com/current-biology/fulltext/S0960-9822(22)01629-3

Item #2 Science A recent study finds that the Airpod Pro wireless earbuds performed as well as basic professional hearing aids, and even as well as high end professional hearing aids in most situations, at 1/40th the cost. https://www.cell.com/iscience/fulltext/S2589-0042(22)01708-4

Item #3 Science Scientists find that worldwide sperm counts have declined about 62% since 1950, and this decline is accelerating. https://www.nationalgeographic.co.uk/science-and-technology/2022/11/sperm-counts-worldwide-are-plummeting-faster-than-we-thought

Skeptical Quote of the Week.

‘We may fondly imagine that we are impartial seekers after truth, but with a few exceptions, to which I know that I do not belong, we are influenced—and sometimes strongly—by our personal bias; and we give our best thoughts to those ideas which we have to defend.’ — August Krogh